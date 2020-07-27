-
The Satanic Temple is renting space at Donovan Elementary School for an after school program.
There are some plans already in the works for remedial learning.
The Springfield City School District is bringing on several Bilingual teaching staff to meet the growing need for English as a Second Language resources.
Letter grades are no longer issued. Instead, the Ohio Department of Education is using something called a Performance Index to measure a school district’s performance level on state tests.
Local school districts have received several rounds of COVID relief funding in the past year, with more funding on the way.
The Harveysburg Free Black School gave Black children in Ohio a rare opportunity to receive an education.
Springfield Marching Band Performs During 'Parade Across America'
In early May, Governor Mike DeWine announced $300 million in cuts to K-12 schools. While about $500 million in federal dollars have been allocated to…
Local schools are stepping up to help students and the wider community as confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to grow in the state.Dayton Public…
Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that all schools in the state will close for three weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.…
Education officials in Ohio are asking parents, teachers and other residents to help refine learning standards in the state.The Ohio Department of…
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State authorities are investigating a string of threats made against schools across Ohio. Threats have caused evacuations or…