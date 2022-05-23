WYSO Morning News Update: Stricter abortion ban for Ohio; Local school districts get safety money

Local school districts get safety money

(Dayton Daily News) — Several local school districts will receive state grants to improve safety at their facilities. The grants were announced last week by the Ohio Governor’s office. DDN reports that Centerville and Beavercreek schools will each receive $200,000 for security cameras, automatic door locks, public address systems, and other security enhancements. Other area schools that were awarded grants to enhance security include the Dayton Leadership Academy charter school, and Bradford Elementary School in Miami County. Funding for the grants come from the School Safety Funding Program, which is provided by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.