WYSO Morning News Update: Stricter abortion ban for Ohio; Local school districts get safety money
WYSO Morning News Update for May 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- New even stricter abortion ban proposed
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A new bill fashioned after a Texas abortion law has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports it’s already scheduled for its first hearing. This bill goes further than the abortion bans currently under consideration by lawmakers. It would also allow private citizens to take action against a person performing or inducing an abortion. And this bill also allows individuals to take action against others who help someone get an abortion. It is scheduled to get its first hearing this week. Ohio will likely ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade next month, as a draft leaked opinion has indicated.
- Monkeypox and Ohio
(Ideastream) — There is a new disease spreading in the U-S that has some people concerned. An outbreak In Massachusetts of an extremely rare disease called monkeypox is unlikely to spread to Ohio, says Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic. Ideastream Public Media's Lisa Ryan has more. Esper said monkeypox is much harder to spread than COVID-19, so he says it probably won't become a pandemic. "This is unlikely to become a global problem. I do not believe that this is the next global pandemic that we'll be dealing with," Esper said. A previous outbreak in 2003 caused about 80 people to become infected in the Midwest after having contact with sick prairie dogs. Esper also said public health officials are currently contact tracing to find the source of the outbreak. Unlike COVID-19, they will be tracing contact with humans and animals to see if a sick animal caused it.
Local school districts get safety money
(Dayton Daily News) — Several local school districts will receive state grants to improve safety at their facilities. The grants were announced last week by the Ohio Governor’s office. DDN reports that Centerville and Beavercreek schools will each receive $200,000 for security cameras, automatic door locks, public address systems, and other security enhancements. Other area schools that were awarded grants to enhance security include the Dayton Leadership Academy charter school, and Bradford Elementary School in Miami County. Funding for the grants come from the School Safety Funding Program, which is provided by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
- LaRose small business
(WYSO) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose held a roundtable discussion with entrepreneurs in Dayton last week. LaRose says he did it to celebrate small business owners and provide a space for them to connect. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more. The group met in a private room at 1Eleven Flavor House, a downtown restaurant on West First Street. The goal of the day was to discuss shared issues for small business owners in Dayton. Or, as one business owner put it, how David can best beat Goliath. Whitney Barkley is the director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator. That’s an organization dedicated to helping minority entrepreneurs start their own businesses in Dayton. "I think that we have so many great options here in Dayton that a lot of times people don't really know where to start. So maybe having that starting point so people know exactly which resources they can leverage to grow their business, I think is one of the most important things that I see," Barkley said. Secretary LaRose says that anyone currently running a business or seeking to start one can access a variety of helpful resources at Ohio.
- DPAA's new chorus director
(Dayton Business Journal) — The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has appointed a new chorus director. The Dayton Business Journal reports that Steven Hankle will lead the voice ensemble that sings with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra when a choir is needed for a performance. Hankle is the assistant professor of choral music and music education at the University of Dayton. He was previously a faculty member of the Choral and Music Education Department at Penn State University. He will replace Hank Dahlman at the end of this season. Dahlman has been the Arts Alliance’s Choral Director for the past 25 years.