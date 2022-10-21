Ohio State Highway Patrol honors National School Bus Safety Week

Since 2017, more than 6,000 crashes have involved school buses in Ohio. That’s according to data provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

That’s why the Ohio State Patrol spent the week focusing on school bus safety. Troopers were looking for violations, such as passing a stopped school bus.

It is required by law to stop when a school bus does. A citation for passing a stopped school bus requires a mandatory court appearance.

When a school bus stops, the stop sign comes out, and orange and red lights begin to flash. That’s when drivers should stop to allow children to safely get off and to their homes.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

“I think a lot of times, a contributing factor is maybe distracted driving. Maybe not paying attention, maybe not looking down at the roadway,” Ryan Purpura, a sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said.

Oftentimes, this can be when someone receives a text or notification on their cell phone.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol / The Ohio State Highway Patrol When to Stop for a School Bus in Ohio -- a graphic provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Six people have died in crashes with school buses since 2017. None of them were on the buses.

National data shows similar figures. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , between 2011 and 2020 there were 1,009 fatal school-transportation-related crashes.

70% of people killed in these accidents were occupants of other vehicles.

Sgt. Purpura said paying attention can not only keep children safe, but drivers as well.

“This week is just a good reminder for motorists to look out for school buses,” Purpura said. “And we want them to think when they see that school bus that that school bus has children on it. You know, the most precious cargo in our communities.”

National School Bus Safety Week was from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.