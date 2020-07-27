-
But there's a caveat here.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave her farewell address on Friday.
Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has given “Keys to the City” to three Montgomery County Public Health officials for their leadership and guidance throughout the pandemic. The public health officials were also commended for their focus on delivering vaccines to historically underserved communities.
A disabled man is asking city officials to take disciplinary action against several Dayton Police officers he says mistreated him in an incident last year.
The City of Dayton unveiled an online transparency portal for residents to keep track of police reform policy implementation.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave her eighth and final State of the City Address in a pre-recorded video released on Wednesday morning. In her speech, Whaley focused on racial justice and COVID-19.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced she will not run for reelection this year. In a video released on social media Wednesday morning, the two-term mayor said it was time for her to move on.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to sign the so-called Stand Your Ground gun bill into law isn’t sitting well with some city and state leaders who thought they were making headway in their fight against gun violence.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a "Stand Your Ground" bill into law, backing off his threat to veto after Ohio lawmakers declined to pass gun control proposals.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wants lawmakers to shelve a bill that would remove restrictions for using lethal force in self-defense.
Her/History Rubi Awards Ceremony