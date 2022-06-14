Nan Whaley criticizes Gov. DeWine for not addressing root causes of gun violence in Ohio

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley criticized Governor Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) failure to address gun violence in Ohio during a virtual news conference Monday. She also accused him of caving to the gun lobby.

Whaley was joined by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Ohio’s permitless carry bill went into effect on Monday — the bill allows Ohioans to carry a concealed gun without obtaining a permit or training courses. It was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this year.

Now, DeWine is expected to sign HB 99 , which allows teachers to carry firearms in the classroom after 24 hours of training instead of the 700 that are currently needed. Whaley said bills like these are making Ohio less safe.

“Mike DeWine has made Ohio less safe, full stop, and I believe Ohio voters deserve to know that he says one thing and then does another,” Whaley said. “As governor, I will wake up every day focused on keeping Ohioans safe.”

Whaley added part of her commitment to decrease gun violence involves working with police and community groups to take on crime.

Biehl said Gov. DeWine has signed “unproven and ineffective” policies into law after the Dayton shooting in 2019 when he said he’d do something to curb gun violence in Ohio. Instead, Biehl said the bills being signed in Ohio are threatening public safety.

“He all but abandoned his commitment to enact moderate changes in Ohio, gun policies and practices, to fulfill his commitment to do something in response to the mass shooting tragedy in Dayton.” he said.

Meanwhile, at a different news conference on Monday, Gov. DeWine said the intention of HB 99 is to simply give schools options for protecting their students and teachers.

When asked if he thought the bills he signed into law was what people meant when they pleaded the governor to “do something” in the aftermath of the Oregon District shooting, DeWine said his administration has addressed many issues.

“We are trying to do and have been trying to do every single day things that keep people safer, keep kids in school safer, but also these same children who go home to neighborhoods where there is violent crime and repeat violent offenders.” DeWine said.

Opponents said, arming teachers won’t make schools safer. Biehl — who oversaw the police department through the 2019 Oregon District shooting— said supporting research and implementation of best practices is key to solving issues of gun violence.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.