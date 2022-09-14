WYSO Morning News Update: September 14, 2022

WYSO Morning News Update for September 14, 2022 with Mike Frazier:

Whaley said the armed teachers bill is bad

(Statehouse News Bureau) - A law slashing the training requirements for armed personnel in Ohio schools is in effect, three months after it was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. His Democratic opponent says that law, which allows armed teachers and staff but doesn’t require them, is the wrong idea to stop school shootings. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Democratic rally in Dayton

(WYSO) - The Ohio Democratic Party brought the so-called “Not-So-Strong Ohio'' tour to Dayton Tuesday afternoon. The Mayor of Dayton and several Democratic candidates gave brief speeches in the Oregon District to discuss what they see as failings of Governor Mike DeWine. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.

Montgomery County brought $1 billion in property tax revenue

(WYSO) - Montgomery County brought in more than $1 billion in property tax revenue this year. It’s the most the county has ever collected. That’s according to a Montgomery County Auditors report. Washington Township, the city of Dayton, and Miami Township generated the most revenue, each with more than $28 million dollars. More tax revenue means more dollars to school districts across the county. More than 54 cents of every property tax dollar in the county goes to a local school district. The rest of the money gets distributed to human services, libraries, cities and villages, parks, and the county's general fund

Insulin/Inflation Reduction Act

(WYSO) - The price of insulin has more than tripled in the past two decades. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in August, will help lower out-of-pocket costs for some patients. But the $35 insulin co-pay cap only applies to people on Medicare. Shaina Kasper is the policy manager for the advocacy group T1International. She says her group would like to see a cap on insulin prices that extends to everyone. Otherwise, people who need insulin may resort to rationing – or not using enough of the medication, which can be deadly. “One out of four patients with diabetes has rationed insulin due to cost," said Kasper. "And we think that number is probably even an undercount because a lot of folks don’t recognize that what they’re doing is rationing." Companies that create insulin have said their prices are due to the complicated medical landscape in the U.S. – and people generally don’t have to pay full price.

