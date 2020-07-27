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With costs steadily increasing over the years and harsh weather conditions beating down on crops, Ohio's farmers have been working hard to find ways to respond to stressors in the ag sector.
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The Montgomery County auditor said the damaged property deduction can help reduce tax bills on damaged or destroyed properties.
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Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has urged pet owners to take extra steps to protect their animals from dangerously cold winter weather conditions.
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A local state of emergency has been declared in the Dayton area as Winter Storm Fern dumps more than a foot of snow on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Clark and Champaign declared a Level 3 snow emergency.
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Ohio has seen its hottest August months on record, but the state has also seen some record numbers in rainfall. What does this mean for farmers who rely on the land to produce a fruitful crop?
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An Ohio meteorologist fired by the Trump administration's cutbacks worries about the accuracy of weather forecasts and the ability to keep communities safe during severe weather.
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In spite of the rain as of late, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is still asking everyone to conserve water as many counties have been in drought conditions.
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The extremely dry conditions has prompted area fire chiefs to enact outdoor burning bans as the State Fire Marshal's ban expands in Ohio.
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According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, repair scams often increase following extreme weather such as tornadoes.
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The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Miami County Saturday night.Forecasters say the first twister, rated an EF-Zero…
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The National Weather Service will survey damage caused by severe morning storms that blew through Greene and Clark Counties.Inspectors are expected to…
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Dayton, Brookville and some other communities have set up warming centers as a blast of cold air moves through the area over the next couple of days.…