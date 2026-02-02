Pet safety tips for extreme cold: 'Bringing pets in is the best and safest option'

As temperatures remain frigid throughout the Dayton region, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is urging pet owners to take precautions with their animals.

Recent heavy snowfall, high winds and below-zero temperatures can be even more life-threatening to pets, particularly dogs kept outdoors.

ARC officials said the safest place for those pets as Dayton continues to experience severe winter weather is indoors.

“If dogs must be outdoors, their shelter and care need to be winter-ready. These conditions can become dangerous, even deadly, very quickly," said Montgomery County Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt.

To make outdoor habitations winter-ready, ARC encourages pet owners to offer outdoor pets a sturdy, insulated doghouse with a wind-blocking flap, straw bedding that can remain dry and retain heat and water heaters to prevent frozen water sources.

They also suggest providing extra food to support body heat and energy needs.

“Our team can provide education, resources and guidance to help improve conditions and prevent suffering,” Bohardt said.

If owners choose to take their pets out for walks or outdoor play, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests checking paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage.

That includes cracked or bleeding paw pads or sudden lameness during a walk. Ice can also accumulate between an animal's toes but this risk can be reduced by clipping the hair in accumulated areas.

Owners are also encouraged to wipe down their pets after returning from a walk to remove de-icing products, antifreeze or other chemical that could be toxic. The American Veterinary Medical Association specifically suggests that pet owners focus on cleaning areas that their animal might lick like their feet, legs and belly.

If residents are concerned about a pet's welfare they are encouraged to contact ARC dispatch at 937-898-4457.