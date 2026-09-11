Montgomery County auditor: storm-damaged properties may qualify for tax break
Storm-damaged properties may be eligible for reductions in taxable value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor.
In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office pointed residents toward the damaged property deduction, which helps reduce tax bills on damaged properties.
“No one should be stuck paying a full tax bill on a property that has been damaged or destroyed,” the department stated.
The statement came after intense storms on Sept. 3 brought power outages and property damage to Southwest Ohio. Trotwood was hit especially hard, with several trees and power lines downed by this weekend’s storms., The end of summer in the area has been marked by severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, 14 tornadoes touched down in one day during a spell of heavy storms on Aug. 11.
The damaged property deduction allows owners of storm-damaged properties to apply for a reduction in their property’s taxable value. Reductions are proportional to the damage: a more damaged property may result in a greater reduction, in turn resulting in lower real estate taxes.
To apply for thedamaged property deduction, owners need to file an application with their county auditor. You can download the application on the Montgomery County Auditor’s website. Applications are due Dec. 31 for properties damaged in the first nine months of the year.