Montgomery County auditor: storm-damaged properties may qualify for tax break

Storm-damaged properties may be eligible for reductions in taxable value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office pointed residents toward the damaged property deduction, which helps reduce tax bills on damaged properties.

“No one should be stuck paying a full tax bill on a property that has been damaged or destroyed,” the department stated.

The statement came after intense storms on Sept. 3 brought power outages and property damage to Southwest Ohio. Trotwood was hit especially hard , with several trees and power lines downed by this weekend’s storms., The end of summer in the area has been marked by severe weather. According to the National Weather Service , 14 tornadoes touched down in one day during a spell of heavy storms on Aug. 11.

The damaged property deduction allows owners of storm-damaged properties to apply for a reduction in their property’s taxable value. Reductions are proportional to the damage: a more damaged property may result in a greater reduction, in turn resulting in lower real estate taxes.