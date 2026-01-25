Emergency declared in Montgomery County, roads closed in some counties as snow blankets Ohio

A local state of emergency has been declared in Montgomery County as at least a foot of snow has blanketed Southwest Ohio on Sunday, Jan. 25, prompting widespread closures of roads, institutions and businesses.

The emergency status allows local officials to use "resources necessary to safeguard life, property and critical infrastructure as hazardous winter conditions continue," according to a statement from the county.

Important things to know:



The Clark and Champaign County sheriffs have declared Level 3 snow emergencies. That means all roadways are closed except for emergency vehicles.

The Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren county sheriffs have declared a Level 2 snow emergency. A Level 2 means that roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should use extreme caution and only drive if necessary.

The snow will taper off Sunday evening, but not before 1-3 inches more is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued An extreme cold warning for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, until noon Tuesday, Jan. 27. Dangerously cold wind chills will hit 20 below zero, causing frostbite in as little as a half hour.

Many local schools will be closed on Monday.

Jerry Kenney / WYSO At least 10 inches had fallen in this Miamisburg yard by 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026,

“Thank you to the men and women who are working to clear the snow and keep critical operations going,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said in a statement. “Issuing this emergency declaration allows us to be proactive, align resources and keep our residents safe as this storm continues to unfold.”

Sunday closings announced so far:



The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Monday closings announced so far:



Dayton Public, Beavercreek, Centerville, Clark-Shawnee, Fairfield, Greenon, Hamilton, Kettering, Lakota, Mad River, Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Miamisburg, Middletown, Monroe, Northridge, Northwestern, Oakwood, Piqua, Springboro, Springfield, Tecumseh, Trotwood-Madison, Troy (remote learning day for Forest Elementary only), Valley View, Vandalia-Butler, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs and Xenia schools

The city of Huber Heights Administrative Offices, except for essential workers

Sinclair Community College and all of its regional centers

All Clark State College buildings are closed, but classes will be held virtually

Wittenberg University

Wright University Dayton and Lake campuses

Tuesday closings announced so far:



Northridge Local Schools

Delays:

