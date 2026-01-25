© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohioans: how much snow did you get? The National Weather Service wants to know

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published January 25, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
A ruler shows nearly a foot of snow at a home in central Kettering as of Sunday afternoon.
Mike Frazier
/
Staff
A ruler shows nearly a foot of snow at a home in central Kettering as of Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service wants to know how much snow is near your home.

To send in snow information,

  • Grab your ruler
  • Find somewhere that's flat, unobstructed and not affected by drifting
  • Measure and record to the closest 10th of an inch

You can send it in by tagging your local office of the National Weather Service on Facebook, Twitter, or submitting under "Submit your storm report" on weather.gov.

For the Dayton region, tag the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

A graphic shows how to use a ruler to measure snow and submit a report
National Weather Service
/
Public domain
Submit your storm report by measuring the snow in your backyard and send to the National Weather Service.

Tags
Local & Statewide News Winter Weather
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder