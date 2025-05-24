WYSO Weekend: Memorial holidays and a heartfelt goodbye...

Our stories this week include:

Memorial Day Flags: This Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of Scouts — Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Eagle Scouts — will gather at Dayton National Cemetery. Community Voices producer Jason Reynolds has this look at the annual Memorial Day event… where Scouts place flags on the graves of thousands of American service members.

Haitian Flag Day: Haitian Flag Day was celebrated over the weekend across the Miami Valley. For our Culture Couch series, WYSO Community Voices Producer Luckens Merzius (Luke-ins Meh-zees) has this.

Cheryl Mchenry Says Goodbye: Longtime Newscaster with WHIO TV, Cheryl Mchenry will deliver her final newscast to local audiences on Wednesday evening at 6pm. Mchenry announced her retirement earlier this year. We spoke with her by phone to get some insight on her approach to reporting over the years and reaction to her retirement from co-workers and longtime viewers.

WYSO Youth Radio: As the school year comes to a close, we bring you a new episode of WYSO Youth Radio. WYSO intern Lee Wade introduces the series.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This week, the inside scoop on Ohio ice cream. Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, we’re celebrating Made in Ohio May, featuring foods born in the Buckeye state. Today, we’re dipping into Ohio’s rich ice cream heritage. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports from the production floor of Graeter’s.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."