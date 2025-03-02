Music, community, and the power of dance are among your 'Weekend' audio highlights

Our stories today include:

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This month, we’re exploring stories of Black excellence throughout Ohio history. Today, we’re getting funky with a story about Dayton’s role in shaping the genre. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

Meet WYSO's Assistant Music Director, Evan Miller: Evan is also host of the experimental music program "The Outside" on WYSO radio. Today he discusses the nature of experimental music, describing it as an approach rather than a defined aesthetic. He also highlights upcoming performers in the "The Outside Presents" concert series, including the instrumental group Hour and singer-songwriter Kate Wakefield. Miller.

Haitians In The Heartland: Today, we continue Haitians in the Heartland, the newest series from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. This project is the result of six months of close collaboration with Haitian-American residents of Springfield. Here’s Will Davis, the Center’s Director.

Loud As The Rolling Sea: Today, we’ll hear the story of Jonas Bender, a former Yellow Springs resident who became one of the first Black Marines. The U.S. response to World War II highlighted the racial inequities within the military. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 and the subsequent draft, the Marine Corps reluctantly began accepting Black recruits for the first time.

DCDC’s Power & Presence: This weekend, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will perform Power & Presence, a program they say features two world premieres by African American female choreographers and a revival piece accompanied live by local jazz musicians. DCDC’s Chief Executive & Artistic Director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs says they’ll also have a special guest on hand. The final performance of DCDC's Power & Presence takes place today at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at the Victoria Theater

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

