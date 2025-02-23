History, culture, technology, and cities in the spotlight this 'Weekend'

Haitians In The Heartland: We’re starting a new series today from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, called Haitians in the Heartland. It’s the result of six months of close collaboration with a group of Springfield residents who came from Haiti. Here’s Will Davis, the Director of the Center, along with Chris Welter, the Managing Editor.

Loud As The Rolling Sea: Today’s episode takes us back to June 6, 1944, when the D-Day invasion unfolded. It remains the largest seaborne assault in history and marked a pivotal moment in World War II, leading to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. Series producer Kevin McGruder shares a firsthand account from Charles Benning, a Black man from Yellow Springs, who was there and had a front-row seat to history. And a note, this story contains descriptions of the Holocaust.

Beavercreek Native Plants: A small group of Beavercreek residents are urging the city to rewrite its regulations around lawn care. That’s after a few received warnings about so-called weeds. The residents argue they’re helping the environment with their native plant lawns. WYSO’s environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spent the last few months speaking with residents, officials and environmental experts to learn what’s spurring this change.

The Future Of Honda In Ohio: Honda – one of the biggest local employers – says it’s spending $1 billion to revamp its Ohio manufacturing plants. This investment will allow the company to build gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicles on the same assembly line, allowing the company to quickly adapt to the changing demands of consumers. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Mike Fischer, Chief Engineer of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, who says this is a huge deal for the company.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: The City of Springfield, Ohio, has experienced a significant influx of immigrants in a short period, straining the city's infrastructure and resources. This week, in WYSO's City Mayor Series, Mayor Rob Rue discusses how this has thrust the city into the national spotlight. He also highlights the city's efforts to address housing and development issues, including incentivizing property reinvestment, attracting developers, and investing in the downtown core.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.