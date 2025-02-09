From Black history and blue skies to Broadway and beyond, your 'Weekend' audio highlights are here...

Our stories today include:

Loud As The Rolling Sea: WYSO's series that began with a community oral history project in Yellow Springs more than a decade ago. It brings to light the stories of local Civil Rights activists born in the 1920s and 1930s. To honor Black History Month, we’re airing a new episode of Loud As The Rolling Sea every Friday. Today, we learn about Leanora Brown, who moved to Yellow Springs in the 1950s. Like most Black people born in the early twentieth century, she developed the crucial skill of navigating racial segregation. As series producer Kevin McGruder explains, this skill proved invaluable when she later became a teacher in Dayton.

A Conversation with Erin Gottsacker From The Ohio Newsroom: Erin is especially interested in covering education and environmental issues in rural parts of the state. Before joining the Ohio Newsroom, Erin reported on a large, rural area in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and hosted Morning Edition for WXPR Public Radio. There, she covered a range of topics from affordable housing to the environment to rural health care to Native American cultures. Prior to that, she was a Peace Corps educator in Ethiopia. A Cincinnati native and Ohio State graduate, Erin enjoys reporting in her home state.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This series takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, we’re exploring stories of Black excellence throughout Ohio history. Today, Erin Gottsacker reports on an art project that highlights the towering figures of southwest Ohio.

A Conversation with Dayton Live CEO Gabriel van Aalst: Dayton Live’s newest president and CEO - Gabriel van Aalst - has been on the job for almost six months now. Van Aalst is a Sydney, Australia native. He made his way here after first heading to London to serve as Chief Executive of the world renowned Academy of St. Martin in the Fields - and he most recently served as President and CEO of the The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. He recently spoke with us about his first few months in Dayton.

Blue Skies And Tailwinds: A French aviator named Valerie Andre passed away recently at the age of 102, which caught the attention of Blue Skies and Tailwinds producer Dan Patterson. He read the news and has some reflections on her remarkable legacy.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.