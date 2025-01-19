Education, the environment, and equal protections in your 'Weekend' audio highlights...

Our stories this week include:

An Education Legal Battle Underway: A legal battle between a unique educational facility and the state of Ohio may land in the state’s supreme court. The Department of Education and Workforce is working through the courts to impose new teaching directives upon the Warren County Educational Services Center. The Center customizes programs for students dealing with severe mental and emotional challenges from more than 40 school districts between Dayton and Cincinnati. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley visited the facility and reports the center has come out on top of the latest court action.

Piqua Independent Testing: An independent environmental scientist conducted research in Piqua after learning about a five year lithium-ion battery testing program there. And as WYSO's environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports, an epidemiologist says his results show reason for concern.

LGBTQ Wedding Ceremony: Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered this weekend for an open wedding ceremony. Harmony Creek Church of Kettering invited couples to receive a free, all-inclusive ceremony. Organizers also offered a legal documentation workshop, hoping to add protection to community members’ marriages and families. WYSO’s Ryann Beaschler attended and has more.

Muse Machine's Winter Musical Production: "Cats" has taken to the stage this year, reimagined with a unique set design and a more positive, humorous tone compared to the traditional version. We speak with Muse Director Joe Deer about the performances taking place this weekend.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

