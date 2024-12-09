A mixed bag of 'Weekend' audio highlights...

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom is going all over the state — far and near — to spread holiday cheer. This past festive Friday, they took us inside a workshop in eastern Ohio, where an artist is putting the finishing touches on a Christmastime icon. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

The Kids Are Not Alright: As part of their Mental Health Matter series, Dayton Daily News reporters Samantha Wildow and Eileen McClory recently looked at the big challenges facing young people. In this conversation with Jerry Kenney, reporter Wildow talks about some of the research conducted for the series, which includes a shortage of professionals available for helping with those challenges.

Springfield Schools Lawsuit: Millions of dollars are at stake in a lawsuit filed by the Springfield City School District against the Clark County Auditor. They’re in dispute over a 2013 bond issue. The case has been filed with the Ohio Supreme Court. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley breaks down what’s going on.

Ohio From Swing State To Red State: “As Ohio goes, so goes the Nation.” That was a saying not so long ago when Ohio was a bellwether and battleground state during presidential elections. The state has been reliably red since 2016, and went for Donald Trump this year by over 11 points. Lee Hannah is a professor of political science at Wright State University. WYSO’s Mike Frazier asked him why Ohio went from a swing state to a red state.

WYSO’s Veterans Voices: This season on Veterans Voices, we’ve been honoring the families supporting our veterans. In this week’s episode, we hear from Air Force veteran Dwayne Ezell of Dayton and his wife, Jeanette, who reflects on her experience as a military spouse—on her pride, the challenges, and her dedication to the life she has built with Dwayne in service to the country.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.