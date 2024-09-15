Farm Bill politics, water collection efforts, and a sneak peek at WYSO's newest show...

This week, WYSO and NPR member stations across the country focused on the search for climate solutions. You heard stories over the last seven days about the future of food production, sustainable agriculture, and energy. Thanks to your support of this station, that’s something we do throughout the year on WYSO. Check out our stories below:

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Shay Frank reports that, unlike much of the legislation in Washington, the farm bill has historically been bipartisan, bringing the two parties together to compromise on food access and agriculture. But the bill expired in 2023 and a temporary extension expires this month. Here’s her report on how the election adds another layer of uncertainty.

Meet The Reporter: We follow Shay's report with a conversation with WYSO’s Food Insecurity & Agriculture Reporter.

Water Collection Efforts: Continuing our look at Climate Solutions this week on WYSO. Here in Dayton, this includes the effort to harvest and conserve water. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has the story.

What's The Beef: The beef cattle farming industry is not great for the environment. Cows emit climate-warming gases and deplete large amounts of land by grazing. A small Cincinnati farm is trying to change that. For The Ohio Newsroom, WVXU’s Isabel Nissley reports.

Think Twice: WYSO’s Dave Barber Joins us to talk about his new program - Think Twice -airing on Saturdays at 4pm. He talks about its inception and the program's goal to shina a light on subject worth revisiting - with a special look ahead at next week's show.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.