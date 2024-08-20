The Typewriter's Return, Night of the Moths, and other stories...

Wheelchair Fencing: The 2024 summer olympics in Paris may be over, but the paralympics are about to begin. And Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch will be there. In 2016–He lost a leg in the line of duty. Now, he’s headed to Paris to compete for gold against the world’s best wheelchair fencers. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has our story…

Night of the Moths: Moths are the Rodney Dangerfields of the insect world - they get no respect. But despite their bad rap they’re an important food source for songbirds, mammals, and other insects. And they work as pollinators, particularly after dark, when many pollinating animals have settled down for the night. Recently, Renee Wilde went mothing to learn more about these winged wonders.

TB Writers Plus: An unlikely machine from the past is inspiring a new generation to slow down. In Dayton--TB Writers Plus is the only shop of its kind repairing and selling manual typewriters. And the owners say they are seeing an increase in demand, especially from young people who want an offline hobby. Business reporter Ngozi Cole visited the shop and brought us this report.

The Art of Drag: A new, younger generation of drag performers hope to reach a more diverse audience in the Miami Valley. But they’re facing some obstacles. WYSO Community Voices producer Eamon (AY·muhn) Baird spoke with Austin Newell (as in jewel)– who performs as Scarlett Moon – and Bobby Campos – who performs as Ava Aurora Foxx – about their work. And just a note: we will be using Campos and Newell’s drag names throughout this story.

Hitting the Trails: Community Voices producer Tracy Elzy - she caught up with leaders of two Ohio hiking groups to discuss the rewards and challenges they face as they work to encourage more African Americans to join them on the trails.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.