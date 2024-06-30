The Randolph Freedpeople and other stories from Ohio's past

Learn About The Randolph Freedpeople: In the mid-1800s land was purchased for freed slaves in Mercer County. But white residents wouldn't let them stay. Now a Columbus lawmaker wants to give state-owned land to the descendants of those slaves. Allie Vugrincic with Ohio Newsroom member station WOSU traveled to western Ohio to learn more about the Randolph Freedpeople

Marcie Rendon's Big Year: Antioch College’s Class of 2024 held their graduation ceremony on June 22nd. The college invited Marcie Rendon to speak at the commencement. Rendon is a Native American playwright, poet, author and community arts activist based in Minneapolis. She is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation in Minnesota. Rendon will release three books this year – a children’s book, a crime novel and her first published poetry collection. WYSO’s Indigenous Affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Rendon about her work, identity and career.

New Ohio Park Honors Shawnee Peoples: At first glance, Great Council State Park in Xenia Township, Greene County looks like any other in Ohio: a stretch of prairie, a smattering of trees, trails that lead off into the forest. But its location is part of what makes it special: it sits on the former site of Old Chillicothe – one of the largest-known 18th century Shawnee villages in Ohio. Now, it’s the 76th Ohio state park. Adriana Martinez-Smiley is back with a report for Today From the Ohio Newsroom.

Greenview Time Capsule: Greene County archivists opened a time capsule that had been recovered from the cornerstone of the former Greeneview South School in Jefferson Township. The school is set to be demolished later this year. Renee Wilde has the details.

Italian Energy Company comes to Trotwood: An Italian energy solutions manufacturer is putting down roots in Trotwood. It’s the first American plant for Westrafo Chad Downing is executive director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation. We spoke to him about the impact of the move and how this is just more good news for the community.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.