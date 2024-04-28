Local and national comics and artists are flipping the scripts of popular movies for "The Novelizers" podcast

The Empowerment of Art and Awareness: An American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. One in three girls, and one in six boys, will be assaulted before they turn 18 years old. Survivors are often silenced by shame, guilt, fear, doubt and, most alarmingly, systems of power. An exhibit in Dayton gives survivors of sexual assault a way to take back their power and find community. Renee Wilde brings us their story.

Recollections Of The Wilberforce Tornado: The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce is working with WYSO this spring to gather and broadcast oral histories of the 1974 Xenia and Wilberforce Tornado. That’s when a tornado touched down in Greene County, killing 34 people. In the years since much attention has been paid to the impact on Xenia, but the town of Wilberforce was also hit hard, including Central State and Wilberforce universities. Today, you'll hear from Richard Austin, a lawyer for Central State when the tornado hit in 1974.

The Novelizers Podcast: Stephen Levinson and Kevin Carter, a local musician known as K Carter and co-owner of Black Box Improv about the podcast they cohost called The Novelizers. It's based here in Dayton, but features well known comedians and comedy writers. They just started their third season. And recently spoke about the project on WYSO’s Kaleidoscope with Juliet Fromholt. Check out the excerpt from that conversation.

Roadside Trash Clean Up: Everyday People is our series that examines the often overlooked jobs, and people doing them, that make up the fabric of our everyday lives. Today Renee Wilde tags along with the Ohio Department of Transportation Crew as they pick up litter along the highway.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

