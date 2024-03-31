© 2024 WYSO
"This report also showed that there's 200,000 Americans that are younger than 65 now with Alzheimer's."

By Jerry Kenney
Published March 31, 2024 at 7:22 PM EDT
Jerry Kenney

A look at the current challenges faced by Alzheimer's healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers are among our stories in this WYSO Weekend.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt and Director of Radio Preservation & Archives at WYSO, Jocelyn Robinson, stop by to talk about WYSO’s newest podcast.

Photographing The Solar Eclipse: Unless you’ve been living on another planet, you probably know a total solar eclipse will occur on this planet that will place much of western Ohio in total darkness a little after 3 p.m. April 8, 2024. Brian Kent has taught workshops on how to safely take pictures of the eclipse. Kent is the former Chief Technology Officer of the US Air Force Research Laboratory and an amateur astro-photographer specializing in Eclipse Photography. He tells WYSO’s Mike Frazier that you can use a fancy digital camera, or your cell phone, but with some modifications.

Report: Dementia Care Navigation Difficult: Despite decades of progress, a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association indicates that more still needs to be done. They’ve identified three steps that could advance dementia care: Formalizing training among healthcare workers - establishing alternative payment models for patients, and leveraging technology better to increase access to dementia care. To find out more, we spoke with Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. Ritchey says she has first hand experience with the current challenges.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
