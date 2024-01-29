© 2024 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

"You have to let your inner soul shine brighter than anything around you."

By Jerry Kenney
Published January 29, 2024 at 5:26 AM EST
Jerry Kenney

A Wrongful Conviction and other stories. Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Studio Visit: Leesa  Haapapuro: Community Voices producer Susan Byrnes premieres the first episode of Season Three in her series, Studio Visit. She begins with artist Leesa Haapapuro, who works at the Rosewood Arts Center and shares ancient techniques with community artists.

WYSO Music Collections - From Last Year to Here: As the dates change and calendars are replaced, another year of music is in the books! Before we turn our attention to new releases, Midday Music host Evan Miller invites us to look back at three collections from last year to give another listen.

A Wrongful Conviction: Dean Gillispie is featured in a short documentary titled SPIZ, revealing the journey of his incarceration which began in 1991 and his subsequent exoneration in 2021 after a wrongful conviction. It’s part of a larger collection called ‘The Scourge of Wrongful Convictions in Our Backyard. Recently, Gillispie sat down with WYSO’s Mary Evans and they talked about creating art while serving time.

Long-Time Springfield Leaders Honored: Former mayor Warren Copeland died recently, after a lengthy illness. For 35 years--Copeland served in public office—as a Springfield city commissioner, a mayor and on several boards. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Patty Gentry-Young, a life- time Springfield resident. In the early 1990’s, Copeland appointed her to the Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board. A gesture Gentry-Young says moved her to become more involved with the community. And…In Springfield, flags remain at half-staff in honor of former Springfield Police Chief Roger Evans who died January 16th.

MVRPC Safety Plan Grant Process: Yesterday we told you how an increase in transportation funding has allowed Ohio to improve its roads and bridges.Today, we speak with Brian Martin - executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. The group’s mission is to improve road safety. At the end of last year, MVRPC received $480,000 to develop a comprehensive Transportation safety action plan. Martin spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about how they’ll put that plan together.

Poor Will's Almanack: Our very own Bill Felker leads us through the transition time of late winter, in the nights of the camel cricket moon and the days of the sun in Aquarius.

Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
