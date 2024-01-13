Bing Davis: We may not be able to change the other side of the world, but we can enhance where we're at.

Our selection of stories this week include:

Everyday People: WYSO’s series that shines a light on the jobs, and people who do them, that touch our lives in ways that we don’t always understand or appreciate. In this story Renee Wilde rides along with a zoning and code investigator for the city of Centerville to learn how his job protects the residents living in this suburb of Dayton. *You can submit your story ideas for this series to rwilde@wyso.org.

A Central State University Award: Earlier this year, Professor, Brandy Phipps, received a National Award for Excellence in Agricultural Teaching. She was one of eight public university faculty across the country to earn this distinction. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with her about the work she's being recognized for.

Extremism in Ohio: In the world of politics, the art of persuasion is a valuable asset. But what happens when a person or a group interweaves extremist ideology into their persuasive stance? Ohio is home to more than 50 extremist groups. Recently we explored some of the factors behind this approach with Art Jipson, an associate professor at the University of Dayton.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Getting more civically involved in 2024 with Erin Gottsacker. This year, the Ohio Newsroom is resolving to explore more of the state ... and they want you to join them. So, this week, they're talking with Ohioans about how to accomplish our New Year’s resolutions. Today — how to use your talents to get more involved in your community with artist and activist Bing Davis.

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

