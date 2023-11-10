WYSO Weekend: Saving lives, and celebrations this Veterans Day weekend

Veterans Voices: For Veterans' Day, we premiere a new season of our series Veterans' Voices. You will hear the stories of people affected by, and working to prevent veteran suicide. Today's conversation features Veterans' Voices lead producer Seth Gordon and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Bill Wall. Wall has been a mental health professional in the military since the end of the Vietnam War. He has a range of experience: working as both a combat stress team commander on the frontlines and later starting a specialized clinic at the VA for veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2023: This past week at Ohio State University, about 20 veterans were honored with induction into The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. It was established in 1992, and each year as many as 22 inductees have been enshrined. The organization honors military veterans who, after their service, continue to serve and make a difference in their communities. Deborah Ashenhurst is the Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and a retired Major General of the U.S. Army. She is also a voting member of the committee that selects the Hall of Fame inductees and spoke with us about that process.

Miami Valley Celebrates - Diwali: The India Club of Greater Dayton has been throwing an annual Diwali party for decades now. WYSO's Jason Reynolds attended the 2023 event for our new series, Miami Valley Celebrates… If there’s a local celebration you think we should cover, email lead producer Jason Reynolds at jreynolds@wyso.org.

Everyday People Amphibian Researcher: Everyday People is our series that spotlights the often unnoticed or unappreciated people who do the jobs that form the fabric of our everyday lives. In this story, Renee Wilde joins a researcher who helps keep track of and preserve the state's endangered amphibian population. She tags along with Jeff Davis, a researcher and consultant who studies Ohio’s frogs, toads, snakes and salamanders. If you know someone who does a job that we should know more about, contact Renee Wilde at Rwilde@wyso.org.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.