Here are the stories for your September 16 - 17, 2023 'Weekend'...

By Jerry Kenney
Published September 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
Jerry Kenney

Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Bulletin Board Diaries: Our diary entry today comes from a business card found inside a Belmont grocery store that led us to an Iraq War Veteran-owned business located in a nearby neighborhood.

Dayton Youth Summit Spotlight: From across the Dayton area, Several hundred high school students are raising their voices. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley attended their unique gathering and has more.

Everyday People - Greene Cats Bus: Everyday people is our news series that looks at the municipal, government and public service sector jobs that are often taken for granted, but when woven together, provide the framework that supports our everyday lives and a functioning society. We hope that these stories are a reminder to step back as we go about our day and take a moment to recognize all the people who make up this rich tapestry that forms the fabric of our lives. Today Renee Wilde takes a ride on the Greene Cats bus in Xenia.

A New Season for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is a unique nonprofit of three groups, The Dayton Ballet, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dayton Opera. They kick off their 2023-2024 Season with a joint performance of Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade this weekend. Then each branch’s individual season will start. Kathryn Mobley with her interview with Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman who shares highlights and ]new consumer trends.

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
