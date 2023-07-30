Your July 29 - 30 Weekend highlights include a wall that heals, photographs that reveal, and a house providing meals...

Photos That Reveal: Benjamin Montague takes photos of microplastics—little pieces of plastic, less than five millimeters in length. He’s photographed microplastics found in rivers and oceans around the globe, and he makes big photos of these small subjects. They have bright colors and intriguing shapes. But what his photography really exposes is a serious pollution problem. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has our story…

The Wall That Heals: A traveling exhibit honoring Vietnam War Veterans is now on display in Centerville. Hosted by the Washington-Centerville Public Library, The Wall That Heals exhibit is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. Several hundred people gathered for a memorial ceremony Thursday morning.

A House that Serves Meals: Dayton’s House of Bread has been serving daily meals to those in need for the past 40 years. They continue that mission today under the direction of Melodie Bennett - who tells us how it feels to see the benefits of their mission in the faces of the people they serve.

August Music Events: WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt joins us in studio for an update on some upcoming YSO events you don't want to miss!

A Walk on the Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.