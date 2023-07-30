© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

Your July 29 - 30 Weekend highlights include a wall that heals, photographs that reveal, and a house providing meals...

By Jerry Kenney
Published July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Photos That Reveal: Benjamin Montague takes photos of microplastics—little pieces of plastic, less than five millimeters in length. He’s photographed microplastics found in rivers and oceans around the globe, and he makes big photos of these small subjects. They have bright colors and intriguing shapes. But what his photography really exposes is a serious pollution problem. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has our story…

The Wall That Heals: A traveling exhibit honoring Vietnam War Veterans is now on display in Centerville. Hosted by the Washington-Centerville Public Library, The Wall That Heals exhibit is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. Several hundred people gathered for a memorial ceremony Thursday morning.

A House that Serves Meals: Dayton’s House of Bread has been serving daily meals to those in need for the past 40 years. They continue that mission today under the direction of Melodie Bennett - who tells us how it feels to see the benefits of their mission in the faces of the people they serve.

August Music Events: WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt joins us in studio for an update on some upcoming YSO events you don't want to miss!

A Walk on the Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
