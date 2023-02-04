Children's healthcare, Dayton Youth Radio, and a Grammy Awards preview in today's program

Childhood Obesity: According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), more than 14 million U.S. children and teens live with chronic obesity. In early January, the AAP released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, some of which have received pushback from some medical professionals. The guidelines in question include the possible use of weight loss medications for teens 12 and older, and possible weight loss surgeries for teens 13 and above. For clarification on the new guidelines, we spoke with Dr. Carol Barlage with Rocking Horse Community Health Center in Springfield.

Dayton Youth Radio: Today we have a new story on Dayton Youth Radio from High School Freshman Lucinda Dobson. Youth Radio Project Manager Basim Blunt introduces the story.

Greg Simms Jr. On Grammy Awards: The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday night. Musical Artists from across the globe have been nominated. WYSO Contributor, Greg Simms Jr. has offered up his thoughts on Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Pink Energy: A now bankrupt rooftop solar company called Pink Energy has grabbed headlines across the country. Its customers allege Pink Energy’s deceptive sales practices and faulty equipment have left them with rooftop solar systems that aren’t worth it. Locally, Dayton Daily News reporter Lynn Hulsey has been reporting on the company. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter spoke with her to learn more about what she has found.

Poor Will's Almanack: Bird Note and Bill Felker steps in for the program wrap!

