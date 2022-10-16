WYSO Weekend: October 16, 2022
Looking out for the past and the future in this WYSO Weekend. Also in the program, Neenah Ellis and Juliet Fromholt join us for a heads up on some programming notes and upcoming events.
- A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
- WYSO's Neenah Ellis offers a preview of the upcoming season of The Bind that Ties from the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.
- Since January of this year, more than 48-hundred calls have been made to a Dayton area domestic violence hotline. Experts say a critical part of reducing that number is teaching children healthier ways to manage conflicts. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley talks with one person who survived domestic violence and who now helps others navigate the painful chaos.
- Demand is growing for oak, especially white oak. But white oak trees could decline significantly in as little as 10 to 15 years. There’s a plan to regenerate oak in the Wayne National Forest in southern Ohio. But The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports that environmentalists are suing to stop it.
- WYSO has several upcoming events that we know our listeners will be interested in. Music Director, Juliet Fromholt, has all the details!
- Our program wraps with a page from Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.