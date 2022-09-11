WYSO Weekend: September 11, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- An artist's work: Over the course of a lifetime, an artist may produce hundreds of works. And if they don’t make it big, what happens to it all when the artist dies? Culture Couch producer Susan Byrnes finds out as she follows the story of the late Dayton painter Curtis Barnes.
- The Hamburger Wagon: Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.” Renee Wilde dives into this piece of Miami Valley’s history.
- From the WYSO Events Calendar: WYSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt joins us to talk about the next Tiny Stacks Concert, and the release party for the next batch of Vox Populi - YSO's community inspired beer.
- DPD recruitment goals fall short: During its most recent recruitment drive, the Dayton Police Department received 498 applications from people who wanted to join the force. That’s just two applicants short of its goal. But when it came time to administer the written exam to those applicants, 144 people didn’t show up. Another 125 never even scheduled the exam. We speak with recruitment officer Tony Murphy about how the situation has prompted the Dayton PD to alter its recruiting methods.
- Teacher shortage: A new school year is underway. But many school districts are having problems putting teachers into their classrooms. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Brian Schulz, professor and department chair of Teaching Curriculum and Educational Inquiry at Miami University about why there is a shortage of teachers.
- Our program wraps with Bird Note and Poor WIll’s Almanack.