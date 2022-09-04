WYSO Weekend: September 04, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- Ohio food banks update: Ohio’s food banks say they need food. Food banks say the situation is the worst many who’ve been working in the field for years have ever seen. And while they’ve asked for some relief from the state, they’re running out of what they have on hand. Some food banks may even shut down. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Justice Matters: For more than two years, Ohio has offered an expedited pardon program to ex-offenders. And while awareness of the program has been growing, many still wonder how it works. For the Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Kabir Bhatia takes a look at the options for people who have paid their debt to society and are trying to make a fresh start.
- Dave Barber and the Nite Trane: The long-time music host on WYSO talks about his early days at the station, his current show, NiteTrane, and offers up one of the tracks he first heard on WYSO.
- WYSO's Album of the Month: The Philadelphia-based band Friendship invites listeners to slow down and consider the passing moments and thoughts in life on their latest album. Here’s midday music host Evan Miller to tell us about the alt-country band’s look inward, called Love the Stranger.
- Our program wraps with Bird Note and Bill Felker's Poor Will’s Almanack.