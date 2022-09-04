© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: September 04, 2022

Published September 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
WYSO WEEKEND LOGO 1-full orange stamp.png

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

  • Ohio food banks update: Ohio’s food banks say they need food. Food banks say the situation is the worst many who’ve been working in the field for years have ever seen. And while they’ve asked for some relief from the state, they’re running out of what they have on hand. Some food banks may even shut down. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
  • Justice Matters: For more than two years, Ohio has offered an expedited pardon program to ex-offenders. And while awareness of the program has been growing, many still wonder how it works. For the Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Kabir Bhatia takes a look at the options for people who have paid their debt to society and are trying to make a fresh start.
  • Dave Barber and the Nite Trane: The long-time music host on WYSO talks about his early days at the station, his current show, NiteTrane, and offers up one of the tracks he first heard on WYSO.
  • WYSO's Album of the Month: The Philadelphia-based band Friendship invites listeners to slow down and consider the passing moments and thoughts in life on their latest album. Here’s midday music host Evan Miller to tell us about the alt-country band’s look inward, called Love the Stranger.
  • Our program wraps with Bird Note and Bill Felker's Poor Will’s Almanack.
WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney