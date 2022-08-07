WYSO Weekend: August 7, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- Dayton photographer Richard Malogorski travels throughout rural America documenting images of abandoned buildings, old-time repair shops, and other remnants of local history. His technique is a bit unusual. Malogorski uses a Cirkut Camera - manufactured in 1915 - that creates panoramic images up to 90 inches long. His large format, silver gelatin photographs mimic the wide, expansive landscapes that he loves to capture. Renee Wilde brings us this story for Culture Couch.
- Pam Geisel is a Village Artisan member and artist living in Yellow Springs. She joins us in studio to talk about this year's Art on the Lawn
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms.
- Gun shop owners in the state are partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. They are launching a suicide prevention program in Ohio. As WOSU’s Tyler Thompson reports for The Ohio Newsroom, its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families. And a note to listeners that th
- The synthetic opioid fentanyl is devastating the nation. Many who work on the frontlines of this crisis want to see more emphasis on harm reduction. But in some places, this isn’t a popular idea. Mitch Legan reports for Side Effects Public Media.
- Wrapping up today's program is Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.