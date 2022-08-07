© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: August 7, 2022

Published August 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

  • Dayton photographer Richard Malogorski travels throughout rural America documenting images of abandoned buildings, old-time repair shops, and other remnants of local history. His technique is a bit unusual. Malogorski uses a Cirkut Camera - manufactured in 1915 - that creates panoramic images up to 90 inches long. His large format, silver gelatin photographs mimic the wide, expansive landscapes that he loves to capture. Renee Wilde brings us this story for Culture Couch.
  • Pam Geisel is a Village Artisan member and artist living in Yellow Springs. She joins us in studio to talk about this year's Art on the Lawn

  • Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms.

  • Gun shop owners in the state are partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. They are launching a suicide prevention program in Ohio. As WOSU’s Tyler Thompson reports for The Ohio Newsroom, its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families. And a note to listeners that th
  • The synthetic opioid fentanyl is devastating the nation. Many who work on the frontlines of this crisis want to see more emphasis on harm reduction. But in some places, this isn’t a popular idea. Mitch Legan reports for Side Effects Public Media.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
