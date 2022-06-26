WYSO Weekend: June 26, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
It's all about music in this program hosted by Jerry Kenney.
- Yellow Springs native Pop Wagner is singer, songwriter, storyteller, guitar picker and fiddler. He's performing at the Foundry Theatre at Antioch College on July 7, joined by local musicians Ben Cooper and Duke Dewey. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Wagner about the upcoming show.
- Summer temperatures seem like they’re here to stay, so why not bring the summer albums along? Here’s midday music host Evan Miller to tell us about the latest from Toro y Moi*, a '60s and '70s-indebted piece of sun-baked psychedelia called MAHAL.
- We round out the program with Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.