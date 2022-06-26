© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend: June 26, 2022

Published June 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

It's all about music in this program hosted by Jerry Kenney.

  • Yellow Springs native Pop Wagner is singer, songwriter, storyteller, guitar picker and fiddler. He's performing at the Foundry Theatre at Antioch College on July 7, joined by local musicians Ben Cooper and Duke Dewey. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Wagner about the upcoming show.
  • Summer temperatures seem like they’re here to stay, so why not bring the summer albums along? Here’s midday music host Evan Miller to tell us about the latest from Toro y Moi*, a '60s and '70s-indebted piece of sun-baked psychedelia called MAHAL.
  • We round out the program with Bird Note, and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
