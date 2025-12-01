The Outside - 11/30/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 238, 11/30/25:
Elite Terrorism Modulus - The Glacier Bay Water Shrew / Wrestling Entrance Theme / Guided Light Forward Emit
(from Elite Terrorism Modulus) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Swisher - II / III
(from Total Rat Fink (The Tornado Mix)) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Dana - One Weird Trick / Mayfly / Mankind
(from Clean Living) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - The Shelbyville Codes / Swordfish in Khaki / Cincinnati Hush Job
(from Eggs A Little Late) | Petty Bunco | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - The Four Louies I / The Four Louies II
(from The Four Louies) | Fake Estates | Bandcamp
Oneohtrix Point Never - Modern Lust / Cherry Blue / Storm Show / Rodl Glide
(from Tranquilizer) | Warp | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.