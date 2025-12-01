WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/30/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 238, 11/30/25:

Elite Terrorism Modulus - The Glacier Bay Water Shrew / Wrestling Entrance Theme / Guided Light Forward Emit

(from Elite Terrorism Modulus) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Swisher - II / III

(from Total Rat Fink (The Tornado Mix)) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Dana - One Weird Trick / Mayfly / Mankind

(from Clean Living) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - The Shelbyville Codes / Swordfish in Khaki / Cincinnati Hush Job

(from Eggs A Little Late) | Petty Bunco | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - The Four Louies I / The Four Louies II

(from The Four Louies) | Fake Estates | Bandcamp

Oneohtrix Point Never - Modern Lust / Cherry Blue / Storm Show / Rodl Glide

(from Tranquilizer) | Warp | Bandcamp

