WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/2/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 235, 11/2/25:

Old Saw - Song for Paloma / Long Distance Engraving / Blood Sumac

(from The Wringing Cloth) | Lobby Art | Bandcamp

Rafael Toral - Body and Soul / God Bless the Child

(from Traveling Light) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet - 2019-07-08 II

(from Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy) | Eremite | Bandcamp

So Percussion - From Out A Darker Sea: Chapter One - Coal and Flower / Chapter Two - Four Portraits / Chapter Three - Harold and Sylvia / Chapter Four - Song for Billy/For the Durham Sea

(from 25x25) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.