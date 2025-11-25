WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/23/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 237, 11/23/25:

Charissa Garrigus and Brenna Green performing Rob Funkhouser - Iris Field

(from Respiratory Cycle) | Medium Sound | Bandcamp

Brenna Green, Jesse Wittman, Maya Nojiri Sutherland, and Gavin Waggoner performing Rob Funkhouser - Sharing Sacred Space

(from Respiratory Cycle) | Medium Sound | Bandcamp

The Rhythm Method performing Carrie Frey - A chorus like distant screaming / Gone/Back

(from Seaglass: Works for String Quartet) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

James McVinnie performing Tristan Perich - Infinity Gradient

(from Infinity Gradient) | Erased Tapes | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.