WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/19/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 233, 10/19/25:

Sunn O))) - Eternity's Pillars / Reverential

(from Eternity's Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp

Seefeel - Imperial / Charlotte's Mouth / Signals

(from Quique Redux) | Too Pure/Beggar's Arkive | Bandcamp

Setting - III

(from at Public Records) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Necks - Rapid Eye Movement

(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.