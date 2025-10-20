The Outside - 10/19/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 10/19/25
Playlist for Ep. 233, 10/19/25:
Sunn O))) - Eternity's Pillars / Reverential
(from Eternity's Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp
Seefeel - Imperial / Charlotte's Mouth / Signals
(from Quique Redux) | Too Pure/Beggar's Arkive | Bandcamp
Setting - III
(from at Public Records) | Self-released | Bandcamp
The Necks - Rapid Eye Movement
(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.