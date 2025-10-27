WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/26/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 234, 10/26/25:

(Happy 6th anniversary to The Outside!)

Oneohtrix Point Never - For Residue / Bumpy / Lifeworld

(from Tranquilzer) | Warp | Bandcamp

Lea Bertucci - The Oracle / Sister of Sleep

(from The Oracle) | Cibachrome Editions | Bandcamp

The Necks - Warm Running Sunlight

(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Natural Information Society - Perseverance Flow

(from Perseverance Flow) | Eremite | Bandcamp

Tortoise - Vexations / Works and Days / Night Gang

(from Touch) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

