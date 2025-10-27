The Outside - 10/26/25
Playlist for Ep. 234, 10/26/25:
(Happy 6th anniversary to The Outside!)
Oneohtrix Point Never - For Residue / Bumpy / Lifeworld
(from Tranquilzer) | Warp | Bandcamp
Lea Bertucci - The Oracle / Sister of Sleep
(from The Oracle) | Cibachrome Editions | Bandcamp
The Necks - Warm Running Sunlight
(from Disquiet) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp
Natural Information Society - Perseverance Flow
(from Perseverance Flow) | Eremite | Bandcamp
Tortoise - Vexations / Works and Days / Night Gang
(from Touch) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
