The Outside - 11/16/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep 236, 11/16/25:
Lifted - Chefs / Trip Tongue / Mecha Perfume & Variety
(from 3) | Peak Oil | Bandcamp
Joe Westerlund - Persurverance / Furahai / Ecstatic Guataca
(from Curiosities from the Shift) | Psychic Hotline | Bandcamp
Eli Keszler - Ever Shrinking World / Stay (feat. Sofie Royer / We Don't Need the Weather
(from Eli Keszler) | LUCKYME | Bandcamp
Leilehua Lanzilotti & David Kaplan performing Scott Wollschleger - Lost Anthems
(from Scott Wollschleger: Lost Anthems) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Can - Keele 77 Eins / Keele 77 Fünf
(from LIVE IN KEELE 1977) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.