Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/16/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep 236, 11/16/25:

Lifted - Chefs / Trip Tongue / Mecha Perfume & Variety

(from 3) | Peak Oil | Bandcamp

Joe Westerlund - Persurverance / Furahai / Ecstatic Guataca

(from Curiosities from the Shift) | Psychic Hotline | Bandcamp

Eli Keszler - Ever Shrinking World / Stay (feat. Sofie Royer / We Don't Need the Weather

(from Eli Keszler) | LUCKYME | Bandcamp

Leilehua Lanzilotti & David Kaplan performing Scott Wollschleger - Lost Anthems

(from Scott Wollschleger: Lost Anthems) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Can - Keele 77 Eins / Keele 77 Fünf

(from LIVE IN KEELE 1977) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

