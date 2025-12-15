The Outside - 12/14/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 12/14/25
Playlist for Ep. 239, 12/14/25:
Purelink - Side B
(from Live) | KUDZU | Bandcamp
EXAUDI Vocal Ensemble performing Jürg Frey - Out of Chorales / Landscape of Echoes
(from Voices) | NEU | Bandcamp
Wednesday Knudsen - Fair Aegis / Paillettes / Skyline I
(from Atrium) | SPINSTER / Feeding Tube | Bandcamp
Eiko Ishibashi / Jim O'Rourke - Tusk
(from Tusk) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.