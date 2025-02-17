The Outside - 2/16/25
The Outside - 2/16/25
Playlist for Ep. 178 (Rebroadcast), 2/16/25:
Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution
(from Spectral Evolution) | Moikai | Bandcamp
M.A. Tiesenga - I / II / III / IV
(from Eutectics) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
John Saint Pelvyn - Sonnets for a New Delirium
(from Solo Guitar and Voice) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
McKain / Nadien / Radichel / Weeks - Romance (Pt. I) / Jared's Ladder
(from A Man's Image) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
