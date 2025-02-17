WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/16/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 178 (Rebroadcast), 2/16/25:

Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution

(from Spectral Evolution) | Moikai | Bandcamp

M.A. Tiesenga - I / II / III / IV

(from Eutectics) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

John Saint Pelvyn - Sonnets for a New Delirium

(from Solo Guitar and Voice) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

McKain / Nadien / Radichel / Weeks - Romance (Pt. I) / Jared's Ladder

(from A Man's Image) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.