The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/7/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 192, 7/7/24:

Ensemble Proton performing Catherine Lamb - Curva Triangulus

(from Curva Triangulus) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

Ryan Seward - weathering (3)

(from weathering) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp

Duo Refracta & Ilana Waniuk performing Sarah Hennies - Lake

(from Bodies of Water) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp

Ensemble 0 performing Tristan Perich - Open Symmetry

(from Open Symmetry) | Erased Tapes | Bandcamp

