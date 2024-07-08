The Outside - 7/7/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 7/7/24
Playlist for Ep. 192, 7/7/24:
Ensemble Proton performing Catherine Lamb - Curva Triangulus
(from Curva Triangulus) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
Ryan Seward - weathering (3)
(from weathering) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp
Duo Refracta & Ilana Waniuk performing Sarah Hennies - Lake
(from Bodies of Water) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp
Ensemble 0 performing Tristan Perich - Open Symmetry
(from Open Symmetry) | Erased Tapes | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.