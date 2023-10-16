The Outside - 10/15/23
Playlist for Ep. 160, 10/15/23:
Fruit LoOops - Hub
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops - Traffic
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Signal Quest - Spirit Tech
(from Hypermyth) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Arian Shafiee - Steel Echoes
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp
Arian Shafiee - Tunnel Study
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp
Arian Shafiee - Sillage
(from Engines In Unity) | VDSQ | Bandcamp
Mary Lattimore - Music for Applying Shimmering Eye Shadow
(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp
Mary Lattimore - Yesterday's Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell and Samara Lubelski)
(from Goodbye, Hotel Arkada) | Ghostly International | Bandcamp
The Ever Present Orchestra performing Alvin Lucier - Arrigoni Bridge
(from Works for the Ever Present Orchestra Vol. II) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp
Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Grnd
(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces
Aaron Dilloway & Jeph Jerman - Brdd
(from Casual Collisions) | White Centipede Noise/New Forces
Mike Collino - Plank Road No. 1
(from Plank Road No. 1) | Alien Passengers
