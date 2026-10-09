Studio Session: Dayton Music Festival takes over three venues Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10

Fancy Feast and Los Lokos performed live on Kaleidoscope and were joined by Dayton Music Festival organizers Paige Beller and Brandon Hawk to speak with host Juliet Fromholt about the festival's return. Listen to the full session above.

Dayton Music Festival (DMF) is back this weekend, October 9 and 10, with 21 musical acts across three different venues: Oregon Express, Yellow Cab, and Blind Bob's. One day passes and two day passes are sold at the door, cash and card accepted.

DMF is entirely made up of Dayton musicians, putting a spotlight on hometown talent. Festival co-organizer Paige Beller describes how she puts together the bill.

"For me, it's about making sure that those genres are all well represented. I also do like to involve people that are kind of putting on their own stuff. A lot of people on this bill also throw their own shows, are throwing their own festivals, putting out music consistently, or putting out videos. I think that it really is a good representation of artists that are really just out there doing it."

The whole festival is walkable and, compared to major festivals ticket prices, very affordable at $15 for one day and $25 for both days. Creating a festival that anyone could enjoy was a top priority says Beller.

"We wanted to make everything really accessible and affordable so that maybe you'll take a chance on a band that you haven't seen before."

For more information, including the entire lineup with time slots, go to daytonmusicfest.com.