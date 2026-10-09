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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dayton Music Festival takes over three venues Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Los Lokos is one of 21 bands performing at the 2026 Dayton Music Festival.

Fancy Feast and Los Lokos performed live on Kaleidoscope and were joined by Dayton Music Festival organizers Paige Beller and Brandon Hawk to speak with host Juliet Fromholt about the festival's return. Listen to the full session above.

Dayton Music Festival (DMF) is back this weekend, October 9 and 10, with 21 musical acts across three different venues: Oregon Express, Yellow Cab, and Blind Bob's. One day passes and two day passes are sold at the door, cash and card accepted.

DMF is entirely made up of Dayton musicians, putting a spotlight on hometown talent. Festival co-organizer Paige Beller describes how she puts together the bill.

"For me, it's about making sure that those genres are all well represented. I also do like to involve people that are kind of putting on their own stuff. A lot of people on this bill also throw their own shows, are throwing their own festivals, putting out music consistently, or putting out videos. I think that it really is a good representation of artists that are really just out there doing it."

The whole festival is walkable and, compared to major festivals ticket prices, very affordable at $15 for one day and $25 for both days. Creating a festival that anyone could enjoy was a top priority says Beller.

"We wanted to make everything really accessible and affordable so that maybe you'll take a chance on a band that you haven't seen before."

For more information, including the entire lineup with time slots, go to daytonmusicfest.com.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard