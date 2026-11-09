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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Weed Demon are re-recording their entire first album 'Stoned to Death'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 9, 2026 at 5:44 PM EST

Columbus based stoner metal band Weed Demon have been performing since 2015. When the original three members of the band came together to start a new project they wanted to be a hardcore band. Bassist and vocalist Jordan Holland says that they quickly realized they needed to pick a genre that was a little more laid back.

"I think that's the evolution of any angry, aggressive music player- that eventually you get middle-aged and you're like,'I'm playing stone or doom. The final evolution. Time to slow down."

After over a decade performing as Weed Demon Holland says it was time to go back and re-record their first album Stoned to Death.

"Like most bands, the album that you first put out, you're like,'I just want to get something out there.' And you don't necessarily put the amount of time, commitment, and creativity, energy, all the things into it that make a good album. Then you as the musicians are like,'Man, this, this sucks. We should re-record this.' Plus we're going to tune our guitars this time."

Find Weed Demon's music and keep up with the band by following them on instagram @weeddemonsludge.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard