Studio Session: Weed Demon are re-recording their entire first album 'Stoned to Death'

Columbus based stoner metal band Weed Demon have been performing since 2015. When the original three members of the band came together to start a new project they wanted to be a hardcore band. Bassist and vocalist Jordan Holland says that they quickly realized they needed to pick a genre that was a little more laid back.

"I think that's the evolution of any angry, aggressive music player- that eventually you get middle-aged and you're like,'I'm playing stone or doom. The final evolution. Time to slow down."

After over a decade performing as Weed Demon Holland says it was time to go back and re-record their first album Stoned to Death.

"Like most bands, the album that you first put out, you're like,'I just want to get something out there.' And you don't necessarily put the amount of time, commitment, and creativity, energy, all the things into it that make a good album. Then you as the musicians are like,'Man, this, this sucks. We should re-record this.' Plus we're going to tune our guitars this time."

Find Weed Demon's music and keep up with the band by following them on instagram @weeddemonsludge.