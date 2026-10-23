Dayton Poetry Slam moves to Black Box Improv Theater starting Nov 1

One of the oldest poetry nights in Ohio, The Dayton Poetry Slam, will be moving their events to Black Box Improv Theater due to the closure of Yellow Cab. To kick off the new venue their first event will be Sunday, Nov 1 at 6:30 PM.

Starting at Canal Street Tavern in 1999 Dayton Poetry Slam has been through 11 venues over the years. One thing that hasn't changed, says host Link Schreiber, is the connection people find together through spoken word.

"Every few years a few poets show up and they love it so much, and then they bring a mass of individuals. It's always lovely to see people of so many different backgrounds coming in and just dropping everything and enjoying poetry or getting loud or just having fun and relaxing."

For 27 years The Dayton Poetry Slam has brought people together to read, write, and experience poetry. Seeing the support of others makes it all worth it says host Johnathon Gallienne.

"It really speaks to the way that our community supports people when they say it is their first time and everyone in the room breaks into a chant. I think that the fact that this community exists and that there are people that want to support others within our community is the best part of it."

Experience the Dayton Poetry Slam at their new home, Black Box Improv Theater, on Sunday Nov 1 starting at 6:30 PM. Find more info and future events on their Instagram or Facebook.