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Kaleidoscope

Dayton Poetry Slam moves to Black Box Improv Theater starting Nov 1

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
Johnathon Gallienne and Link Schreiber from the Dayton Poetry Slam
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Jonathon Gallienne and Link Schreiber are two of the organizers of Dayton Poetry Slam.

One of the oldest poetry nights in Ohio, The Dayton Poetry Slam, will be moving their events to Black Box Improv Theater due to the closure of Yellow Cab. To kick off the new venue their first event will be Sunday, Nov 1 at 6:30 PM.

Starting at Canal Street Tavern in 1999 Dayton Poetry Slam has been through 11 venues over the years. One thing that hasn't changed, says host Link Schreiber, is the connection people find together through spoken word.

"Every few years a few poets show up and they love it so much, and then they bring a mass of individuals. It's always lovely to see people of so many different backgrounds coming in and just dropping everything and enjoying poetry or getting loud or just having fun and relaxing."

For 27 years The Dayton Poetry Slam has brought people together to read, write, and experience poetry. Seeing the support of others makes it all worth it says host Johnathon Gallienne.

"It really speaks to the way that our community supports people when they say it is their first time and everyone in the room breaks into a chant. I think that the fact that this community exists and that there are people that want to support others within our community is the best part of it."

Experience the Dayton Poetry Slam at their new home, Black Box Improv Theater, on Sunday Nov 1 starting at 6:30 PM. Find more info and future events on their Instagram or Facebook.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard