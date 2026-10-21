© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Matthew Morgan on keeping one foot in the digital world while finding community

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
Matthew Morgan poses for a photo in the production studio.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Columbus based musician Matthew Morgan is currently working on a new album Shine which he says will be released spring of next year. The new album explores navigating an increasingly digital world as a musician and how to reconnect with those around you.

"Everything's different post COVID, the whole indie music thing," said Morgan. "It's become an online kind of thing and I've been trying to have one foot in that world, but you know, I'm old school. I want to go back to meeting people in person and doing things in the real world, getting offline. That's where I'm at right now."

Morgan frequently visits monthly musician meetups and he says that sense of community is what keeps him engaged with creating music.

"The advice I would give to anybody who does music is: wherever you are, even if it has to be online or from a distance, start connecting with other songwriters and musicians and create your own community. Because really it is so isolating and doing everything on your phone and on digital is making it even more isolating. But that's the cornerstone of what I do and how I survive doing this."

Keep up with Matthew Morgan and listen to his latest singles by going to his website matthewmorganmusic.com.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard