Studio Session: Matthew Morgan on keeping one foot in the digital world while finding community

Columbus based musician Matthew Morgan is currently working on a new album Shine which he says will be released spring of next year. The new album explores navigating an increasingly digital world as a musician and how to reconnect with those around you.

"Everything's different post COVID, the whole indie music thing," said Morgan. "It's become an online kind of thing and I've been trying to have one foot in that world, but you know, I'm old school. I want to go back to meeting people in person and doing things in the real world, getting offline. That's where I'm at right now."

Morgan frequently visits monthly musician meetups and he says that sense of community is what keeps him engaged with creating music.

"The advice I would give to anybody who does music is: wherever you are, even if it has to be online or from a distance, start connecting with other songwriters and musicians and create your own community. Because really it is so isolating and doing everything on your phone and on digital is making it even more isolating. But that's the cornerstone of what I do and how I survive doing this."

Keep up with Matthew Morgan and listen to his latest singles by going to his website matthewmorganmusic.com.