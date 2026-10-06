Eman Jones presents Ehio and Friends live at Blind Bob's Friday Oct 2

Dayton's own Eman Jones is starting a tour this year under his new brand Ehio. He stopped by the WYSO studios with Road Runnin' Vader and Mario Brick Boy to chat about the kick off show happening this Friday, Oct 2, at Blind Bobs.

Jones started Ehio to wipe the slate clean and come back with something fresh. He says this is a way for him to define his own independence.

"When I took my hiatus I was just trying to recover and put things together stronger for a more stable foundation. So the brand I have is Ehio and it's basically putting the E instead of the O on Ohio, just to say that this is my state. I'm claiming mine and I'm going to do things my way and you know, me and the artists that I work with, we going to be making moves the way we want to make them."

Jones frequently tours around the country where he performs for packed venues. Whenever he comes back to Dayton to throw a show he says it comes with an immense feeling of fulfillment.

"It just brings me like a sense of joy and a sense of accomplishment, because it's like I don't do a lot of shows in Dayton, but when I do shows here, it's always on my own timing type deal. It's a joy to be able to take my experiences and come back to the city and share with everybody."

See Eman Jones and more live at Blind Bobs this Friday, Oct 2nd, starting at 8PM. Find more info on instagram @emanjonesofficial.