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Kaleidoscope

Eman Jones presents Ehio and Friends live at Blind Bob's Friday Oct 2

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton's own Eman Jones is starting a tour this year under his new brand Ehio. He stopped by the WYSO studios with Road Runnin' Vader and Mario Brick Boy to chat about the kick off show happening this Friday, Oct 2, at Blind Bobs.

Jones started Ehio to wipe the slate clean and come back with something fresh. He says this is a way for him to define his own independence.

"When I took my hiatus I was just trying to recover and put things together stronger for a more stable foundation. So the brand I have is Ehio and it's basically putting the E instead of the O on Ohio, just to say that this is my state. I'm claiming mine and I'm going to do things my way and you know, me and the artists that I work with, we going to be making moves the way we want to make them."

Jones frequently tours around the country where he performs for packed venues. Whenever he comes back to Dayton to throw a show he says it comes with an immense feeling of fulfillment.

"It just brings me like a sense of joy and a sense of accomplishment, because it's like I don't do a lot of shows in Dayton, but when I do shows here, it's always on my own timing type deal. It's a joy to be able to take my experiences and come back to the city and share with everybody."

See Eman Jones and more live at Blind Bobs this Friday, Oct 2nd, starting at 8PM. Find more info on instagram @emanjonesofficial.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard