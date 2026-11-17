Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live is coming up, November 25, at Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton. This year's recreation of Martin Scorsese's 1978 rock documentary actually lands on the 50th anniversary of the original concert, the last performance of The Band.

Event organizer Jeff Opt started kicking around the idea of putting this concert on back in 2011. Growing up watching the movie, he always felt like there was more to that night than what was on screen.

"I've loved that movie since I was a kid, but was always frustrated watching it because everything was close-ups. That's what film survived and was able to be cut together by Scorsese, and I always wanted to know what else was happening beyond the frame."

A decade and a half and multiple venues later, the concert has become a longstanding tradition where local musicians and music lovers come together to rekindle the magic of that legendary night.

"It's an event, but it's also a community gathering. There's people who've been to every one of these shows that we've done, they're happy to be there, and we're happy to see them, and it becomes like family. It's about the music and the event, but it's also about seeing old friends and making new friends and just having fun for the night. It's a great way to launch the Thanksgiving holidays."

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/lastwaltz. Proceeds benefit WYSO.