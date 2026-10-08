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Kaleidoscope

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico to perform at Victoria Theatre on Friday, October 9

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico
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Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will perform live at the Victoria Theatre this Friday, October 9, at 7:30 PM. The two-time Latin Grammy nominated band are stopping by Dayton, Ohio on their La Nueva Generación tour.

Mariachi music has been passed down through generations and even across borders. Cesar Maldonado, founder and artistic director of Mariachi De Mexico, says that they carry these traditions with great honor.

"We want to honor the tradition and the rhythms that were taught to us by our parents, abuelos and tíos. We also believe that tradition travels with people. It crosses the border, and it travels through time as well."

The band recently had a viral moment when they made history as the first mariachi band to perform the national anthem at a Chicago Bears game. Maldonado says this meant the world to him.

"I myself being first generation Mexican American, to me it was like looking in the mirror. I saw myself in that performance. I saw my entire culture in that performance. So hopefully other Mexicans and Mexican Americans in this country were able to do the same. It was just an honor."

For more info and to get tickets to see Mariachi Herencia de Mexico live at the Victoria Theatre, go to daytonlive.org.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
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