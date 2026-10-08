Mariachi Herencia de Mexico to perform at Victoria Theatre on Friday, October 9

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will perform live at the Victoria Theatre this Friday, October 9, at 7:30 PM. The two-time Latin Grammy nominated band are stopping by Dayton, Ohio on their La Nueva Generación tour.

Mariachi music has been passed down through generations and even across borders. Cesar Maldonado, founder and artistic director of Mariachi De Mexico, says that they carry these traditions with great honor.

"We want to honor the tradition and the rhythms that were taught to us by our parents, abuelos and tíos. We also believe that tradition travels with people. It crosses the border, and it travels through time as well."

The band recently had a viral moment when they made history as the first mariachi band to perform the national anthem at a Chicago Bears game. Maldonado says this meant the world to him.

"I myself being first generation Mexican American, to me it was like looking in the mirror. I saw myself in that performance. I saw my entire culture in that performance. So hopefully other Mexicans and Mexican Americans in this country were able to do the same. It was just an honor."

For more info and to get tickets to see Mariachi Herencia de Mexico live at the Victoria Theatre, go to daytonlive.org.